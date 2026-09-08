She’s starred on the West End, so here’s a look inside Juliet Mayhew’s acting career from RHOL

She’s had an entire career in the entertainment industry before starring on the Real Housewives of London. So, here’s everything you need to know about Juliet Mayhew’s acting career.

According to her website, Juliet has “worked professionally in the entertainment industry as an actor, singer, and dancer, starring as the lead in various West End musicals.”

After moving to the UK from Australia, she graduated from the London Studio Centre in Drama. She briefly did a stint in Australia at the National Institute of Dramatic Arts.

Her roles include Roxie in Chicago, Mrs Smith in Bald Prima Donna, Grizabella in Cats, Captain Ahab in Moby Dick, Desdemona in Othello, and Julia in Catwalk.

Most recently, she starred in Titaníque for a special cameo on March 24, 2026. It’s a re-imagining of the 1997 film Titanic through the lens of Celine Deon and runs in London’s West End.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Juliet (@juicymayhew)

She joined the cast for one night only, and her Instagram post announcing her debut reads: “Back on the West End… and causing absolutely no trouble at all (obviously). It’s been a minute since I was last on the West End….belting out Cole Porter at Palace Theatre, London with ‘Lost Musicals’… and recording an original musical album with the divine Janie Dee, Sue Chandler & Tim Flavin. Now here I am… BACK! making my very serious NOT! (ahem) cameo in @titaniquemusicaluk I may be a little older… uglier… and almost certainly no wiser…but my goodness, what a FUN gig.”

Besides acting, Juliet has recorded as a soloist on the Royal Harmonic Orchestra’s Nursery Rhyme CD as Ria in Atlantis. She’s also appeared on TV in Politician’s Wife and in advertisements in the UK and Australia. Juliet also starred in two films, MOJO and Still Crazy. She’s also worked as a Guest TV host for Fox as a British Correspondent for the latest Royal Wedding.

Real Housewives of London season two is available to stream on Hayu now.

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