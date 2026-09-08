Erm, Brandi Glanville says ultrasound found ‘something alive’ in her face, so what’s happening?

Brandi Glanville is once again opening up up about her potential face parasite, claiming an ultrasound has found “something alive” and “moving” under her skim, so what’s going on with her health.

She shared a series of videos over the weekend, explaining the various treatments she’s been taking to try and help treat the alleged face parasite. She’s taking various infusions, beginning by saying she’s “so skinny right now” and can’t eat because the infusions make it difficult for her to do so. “I feel like death. I look like death,” she said.

She takes an antibiotic IV that is used to treat severe antibiotic infections, starting the infusion at 4pm and taking it throughout the night.

She shared that her nurse comes for four hours a day every evening, who helps her to administer another IV after her first one. Brandi Glanville revealed that the entire process to try and treat her face parasite takes around 18 hours and requires “a lot of setup”, saying that since her health issues worsened she never leaves her home.

She then shed more light on what’s actually the issue behind it all, saying it’s coming from the left side of her face. “I know what’s wrong, and I wanna cut my face open and take it out. Luckily I found a doctor that can read MRI results and did the MRI.”

She revealed that when she did the MRI and ultrasound her technician told her there was “something alive” in her face and “it was moving.” She added: “And she’d never seen anything like it, and the radiologist agreed. So yeah, if I don’t find a radiologist to come cut this out of my face, I’m gonna do it myself.”

Brandi Glanville has been publicly dealing with her health issues for years, with her claiming that her facial parasite started in 2023 and that it resembled “tiny bubbles bursting” on her skin.

Later that year she was diagnosed with stress-induced angioedema, a condition that caused severe facial swelling. In February this year, Brandi shared that her facial disfigurement was caused by a parasite from her “ruptured” silicone breast implants. She had her implants removed, but says the parasite returned in June, and that she has a “benign tumor” in one of her facial lymph nodes.

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