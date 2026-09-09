Yikes, Paul and Dr Lisa just spent an entire podcast defending Felipe’s behaviour on MAFS

'I think you were saying the internal dialogue of so many guys that are dating'

I’m genuinely wondering at this point whether Felipe has got some dirt on Paul Brunson and Dr Lisa because those MAFS USA experts are defending him with their lives.

Felipe appeared on the pairs new podcast, Love In Session, to discuss his time on the show, and if you were hoping he was finally going to get a grilling you’d be sorely mistaken. So, let’s have a look at every single way these double jointed MAFS USA experts have managed to bend in every which direction in order to defend Felipe.

Paul and Lisa praised his bluntness with Tori as a virtue

Paul shares: “You know, it’s the thing you and I always ask of people, be in your truth. Yes. Just be in your truth. And you do that really well. sometimes to the detriment, right, of people’s feelings around you.”

Lisa also praised Felipe for how transparent he was with Tori, saying: “I was absolutely shocked. I think I said this at the reunion. I was shocked at how, I’ll say it, transparent you were with Tori throughout the series. You know, you you you were saying things that we were not aware of.”

With Paul then defending his admission of wanting to cheat on Tori

Paul continued: “You know, it’s the thing you and I always ask of people, be in your truth. Yes. Just be in your truth.”

He added: “He said the thing that so many guys are thinking but they don’t say the thing, and the reason why they don’t say the thing is because of what happened to Felipe.” Yikes.

Paul then claimed that Felipe was the “out loud voice of so many men out there”, explaining: “I think those who resonate with the torture that you were experiencing out loud of ‘I have this amazing woman. I don’t want to stop sleeping with other women. I don’t know if I’m ready.’ Like I think you were saying the internal dialogue of so many guys that are dating.”

The experts then defended the fact that the women Paul is currently seeing don’t know about each other

Felipe told the experts that after the show he’s dating three women at once, but none of them specifically know about each other.

And despite that not really sounding like clear communication to me, it seems like to Dr Lisa it is, as she told him: “The key is in the communication and the transparency. So what I hear you saying is that you have this so therefore this is this is healthy.

“Listen and I also like to think everyone’s an adult. So as long as you’re being transparent, everyone has a choice whether to be with you or not, right? If you’re putting it out there and someone says, ‘I want to stick around.’ Okay. Then everyone has to be, you know, responsible for their decision to stay.”

Paul claimed that ‘in his heart’ Felipe is a ‘kind guy’

He shared: “Secondly is he did say some wild things, but we know in his heart he’s a kind guy. And then also he is whether or not you don’t like what he says, he’s transparent. Totally. And this is ultimately what we want from our partners is transparency.”

He explained that Felipe is exactly the type of person they wanted on MAFS USA, adding: “We absolutely love and adore you.”

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