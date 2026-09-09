‘I am done’: 90 Day Fiancé’s Ashley Michelle announces she’s divorcing Manual Velez

'When someone shows you who they are, believe them'

90 Day Fiancé’s Ashley Michelle has just shared she’s divorcing her husband Manual Velez after almost four years of marriage.

She shared the news in an Instagram post, writing: “What a shame, tomorrow is our 4 year anniversary and I’m officially asking for a divorce. I have felt unsupported by you for years and now when I am in my most vulnerable state you have done NOTHING support me. I am DONE. Do not come back to this house.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐀𝐬𝐡𝐥𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐢𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐞 | Mind, Body & Soul Transformation Mentor (@ashleymichelle_90day)



She added another update about the relationship ending to her story on Tuesday, sharing: “TBH I’m just processing right now. It’s a shame that I had to put our relationship on blast to be taken seriously. There’s a lot to unpack with how we got here. All I can say is, when someone shows you who they are…believe them.”

Ashley shared that one of the reasons she’s divorcing Manual after 90 Day Fiancé is that he hasn’t supported her at all in recent weeks with recovering from her tummy tuck and breast augmentation surgery.

In another story, she explained: ” I’d be lying if I said relationship stuff is not affecting healing. Again, one of the reasons why we got here. Check up with Doc tomorrow. Planning on moving slow, laying low and focusing on my client work. I’m quite the resilient kitty, so I’m not here in a puddle of tears making things worse but this is why it’s so important to be aware of the company you keep.”

The pair featured on season 10 of 90 Day Fiancé, with the pair first meeting in 2010 when Ashley studied marine biology in Ecuador. The pair reconnected 10 years later, and ended up getting married in 2022.

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