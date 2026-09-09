Everything Brynn Whitfield’s been up to since leaving The Real Housewives of New York City

Brynn Whitfield won’t be returning for RHONY season 16. She doesn’t even live in NYC anymore, so here’s everything Brynn’s been up to since leaving The Real Housewives of New York City.

After a tumultuous season 15, Brynn announced via an Instagram post in June 2025 that she was stepping away for future seasons. Brynn wrote: “After a lot of thought, I’ve made the decision to walk away from reality TV. For now.”

Towards the end of 2025, Brynn revealed that she had made the move across the pond to England. She spent two and a half months in the UK and Europe, according to a TikTok she posted in August 2025.

Brynn is also the co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer of Hoppy, a “video dating app designed for real people,” according to her LinkedIn bio. It’s only available at certain US universities or via invitation.

She’s stopped making episodes for her podcast, Please See Below with Brynn Whitfield. The last episode aired in July 2025, when she hosted Gibson Johns and delved into all things reality TV gossip.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by B R Y N N W H I T F I E L D (@brynn_whitfield)

She spent some of summer 2026 in Europe, as she shared some stunning pics from her dreamy holiday to Greece. Brynn’s also made the trip to the Hamptons and Nantucket recently.

Brynn went on the Casual Chaos with Gia Giudice podcast in May 2026 and opened up about her experience on RHONY. “I think walking away from it, I did it definitely with a heavy heart because there’s so much of it that I liked and there was, you know, some of the cast members that I liked. I like the process. I love Bravo. I love NBC,” Brynn opened up to Gia. “I just think for me, when something’s no longer fun, I’m like out immediately. Whether it be a relationship, a job, anything.”

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