It’s almost over, so will there be a Next Gen NYC reunion and when does it air?

Next Gen NYC season two is about to wrap, and there’s been tons of drama this season. From a love triangle with Ariana, Charlie, and Liam to a group ski trip, we need everything to be addressed out in the open during the reunion. So, will there be a Next Gen NYC reunion, and when would it air?

The season two reunion air date of Bravo’s Next Gen NYC hasn’t officially been announced yet. However, it’s expected to drop in two parts, with part one of the reunion airing on September 16. Part two of the reunion would then air the following week on September 23.

This will be the series’ first-ever reunion and it will be hosted by the usual Bravo host, Andy Cohen. He’ll be joined by the cast of Next Gen NYC including Ariana Biermann, Riley Burruss, Ava Dash, Emira D’Spain, Shai Fruchter, Gia Giudice, Rowan Henchy, Brooks Marks, Georgia McCann, Hudson McLeroy, Liam Obergfoll, Kendall White, and Charlie Zakkour.

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Even though we don’t know the official air date, the reunion seating chart has been released. Bravo’s Instagram account revealed the arrangement. Sitting on Andy’s left are Ariana, Emira, Liam, Gia, Riley, and Brooks. On his right are Charlie, Ava, Shai, Georgia, Rowan, and Hudson.

“I think we all are [going to be in the hot seat],” Ariana said. “I think I’m gonna be in the hot seat for a few things ’cause people seem to love to talk about my relationship, whether it’s with Hudson or with Liam.”

The season two reunion was fittingly filmed in New York City on July 30. The cast showed up in full glam, and they all looked stunning.

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