Ariana reveals where she stands with Liam and Charlie now after *that* Next Gen NYC finale

Right, so despite telling Liam she wanted to put a bit of a pause on their romance during the most recent episode of Next Gen NYC, Ariana then proceed to kiss Charlie and presumably hook up with him. Now this is cinema, dare I say Next Gen NYC is one of the best shows out there?!

In a new interview with Bravo Insider, Ariana revealed exactly where she stands with Charlie and Liam following Next Gen NYC, and it’s very revealing.

At the end of the episode it was revealed that Ariana and Liam spent Christmas Eve together, with her sharing: “He gave me some grace when I was going through a pretty hard time in my life. I would say I didn’t handle things in the best way. We’ve had a lot of conversations, and I think I’ve apologized a lot. I think he knows my heart, which I’m really grateful for, and my goal is never to hurt him or make him feel any type of way.”

Ariana reflected on their romance, referring to Liam as “such a great person”, adding that she’s “really grateful for the time we had together.”

As for Charlie, things didn’t seem to be in the best place between him and Ariana at the end of the episode, with a three months later update revealing that Ariana viewed him as a “horrible human being” who had “manipulated” her into a romance. Yikes.

But things seem to be better between the pair today, with Ariana sharing: “We have recently turned a leaf of being OK. I wouldn’t say that we’re friends, but I think that I’ll acknowledge he’s a human being and say hello. I have no ill will towards him, and I truly wish him the best. I think that things get complicated in life.”

Next Gen NYC is available to watch now on Hayu.

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