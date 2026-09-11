It’s all insanely messy, so who actually is Taylor Frankie Paul’s ex, Ben Lambert on SLOMW’s?

I genuinely got whiplash watching this season of Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, and the whole situation with Ben Lambert and Taylor Frankie Paul was insane. What do you mean she’s basically cheating on three guys all at once?!

Ben and Taylor first met last season, with her explaining on the Call Her Daddy podcast how it all came to be in the first place.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ben Lambert (@ben_lamb5)



Apparently she stumbled across him on TikTok Live, sharing: “He was singing and playing guitar,. It was, like, new to him, too. I was like, ‘This guy’s got a voice!’ I’ve never, one, sat and watched a TikTok Live, really, nor do I write on them. But I was the one who was like, ‘You have a really good voice, can you play this song?'”

Taylor Frankie Paul then commented on his Live, with Ben Lambert asking where she was from, and after she told him, he shared that his ex used to watch Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. She then “teased him”, telling him she “only made an appearance” on the show once.

As for Ben, as you might have guessed from the TikTok Live, is a singer and songwriter and currently has an EP out on Spotify called Two Pints (On Me). Prior to meeting Taylor he was a program manager, but was fired from his position.

During her Call Me Daddy interview, Taylor shared that she had warned Ben she was about to be on The Bachelorette, which he felt “cool” with as there were “no feelings” between them yet.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ben Lambert (@ben_lamb5)



Taylor ended up getting engaged to Doug Mason on The Bachelorette, then hooked up with Dakota and then started seeing Ben. Phew! Ben and Taylor started reconnecting again, with Taylor calling things off with Doug and she flew Ben out to see her whilst filming for the new season.

And whilst Ben was thinking long term about marriage, Taylor admitted that she wasn’t able to commit like that to him, and she ended up calling things off with him.

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