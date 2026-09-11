Love Island USA’s Kenzie reveals the real reason she was hospitalised for four days

She was taken to hospital as soon as she got off her plane

Love Island USA star Kenzie has revealed why she was in hospital for four days prior to attending New York Fashion Week for the first time.

Talking to People, Kenzie shared that she went to New York Fashion Week just hours after being discharged from the hospital for an ovarian cyst.

She shared: “I got a stylist today, which was so exciting, but I did just get out of the hospital this morning,” adding that she had a “very, very painful” ovarian cyst removed. “So I want to talk to girls and be like, ‘You guys should be getting this looked at and scanned,’ because I had no idea.”

Kenzie revealed that she was hospitalised shortly after landing in NYC for Fashion Week, with the Love Island USA star sharing: “I was so excited for Fashion Week, and I got here on Monday. I got off the flight and then was rushed in an ambulance to the closest hospital. But I wanted to make it here so bad because this is my first fashion show ever, and I’m on some pain medication so I’m hoping that gets me through.”

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