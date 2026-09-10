Everything Whitney Leavitt has been up to since The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season four

Whitney Leavitt has been booked and busy. Since season four of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, she’s been on Broadway, starred in a movie, and bought her dream home. So, here’s everything Whitney from SLOMW has been up to since season four.

She made her Broadway debut as Roxie Hart in Chicago

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Whitney made her highly anticipated Broadway debut as Roxie Hart in the musical Chicago on February 2, 2026. It’s Broadway’s longest-running American musical, and she absolutely smashed every one of her performances.

The production ran for six weeks until mid-March, and she even ended up extending her stay until April 5. “Roxie is not afraid to say what she wants, and I can relate to that,” she said to Broadway Direct.

She filmed her first movie

Whitney is making her feature film debut and is an executive producer for the holiday rom-com All for Love. It’s scheduled to release later this year around the Christmas season, and she’s playing a podcaster who is falls for a rugged renovator working on her grandmother’s Christmas Eve venue.

She and Conner started their own production company

Whitney and her husband, Conner, launched an independent production company called Leavitt Media House in May 2026.

“We’re going to be working on a lot of unscripted and scripted,” she revealed to E! News. “We’re definitely in the development of an unscripted show right now, so I’m really excited to be able to share more about it, so we’ll see. You’ll have to find out soon.”

She became the chief creative and brand officer for Cool Sips

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It’s arguably one of the most Mormon-coded things, so it’s fitting that Whitney became the first chief creative and brand officer for a dirty soda brand. She will oversee “creative direction and brand vision at the executive level” for the New York-based dirty soda shop.

They celebrated 10 years of marriage and renewed their vows

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In June, Whitney and Conner renewed their vows for their 10 year wedding anniversary at the iconic Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas.

“Ten years ago, we promised each other forever,” Whitney wrote on Instagram. “Today, we renewed those promises with hearts even fuller than before.”

They then celebrated their vow renewal by stopping at In-N-Out in a nod to their original wedding ceremony 1o years ago.

They moved back to Utah and bought their dream home

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At the end of June, Whitney revealed that the two had purchased their dream home together in Utah. The couple decided to move back to the West Coast after living in New York because “it wasn’t working for our family and our kids,” she revealed to Good Housekeeping.

According to the U.S. Sun, they bought the 9,000-square-foot property for $3.5 million. It has two separate wings, five bedrooms, and an insane seven bathrooms. It’s a massive, modern home in St. George, Utah, and even features a pool with a waterfall. Talk about bougie.

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