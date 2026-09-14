Jordan breaks silence as his divorce from Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ Jessi is finalised

It’s official! Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ Jessi and Jordan are official divorced after he filed in March following five years of marriage.

Whilst Jessi has since fully moved on with Marciano, Jordan has released a statement to Us Weekly on Friday regarding their divorce being finalised.

He stated: “Now that our divorce has been signed, I’m grateful to have some closure and the opportunity to move forward. Jessi and I shared a meaningful chapter of our lives together, and no matter how that chapter ended, I will always be grateful for the good that came from it — especially our children.”

He continued: “My focus now is on being the best dad I can be, continuing to grow as a person, and moving into this next season with kindness and respect. I genuinely wish Jessi happiness and the very best in whatever comes next for her and our family. There’s been a lot said publicly throughout this process, but I don’t feel a need to add to the noise. I’m ready to move forward with gratitude, peace, and a lot of love for my kids.”

As for why Jordan decided to file for divorce from Jessi following the drama on Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, he shared at the time that the decision came “with a heavy heart.”

He added: “I’m grateful for the shared memories and the lessons. While our paths are now moving in different directions, my priority remains my children and ensuring they feel loved, supported, and protected through this transition.”

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