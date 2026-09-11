Meet Miranda Hope’s new boyfriend, Montana Boyz member Kaleb Winterburn

Miranda Hope from The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives has finally managed to escape the men of Utah and has found herself a new man. Her new boyfriend is Kaleb Winterburn, so here’s everything you need to know about him.

Kaleb is a former college football player from Montana who formed the Montana Boyz alongside Kristin Cavallari’s ex, Mark Estes. He’s not a part of DadTok, but he is a content creator.

He’s 26 years old and played football for Montana Tech as a running back. Kaleb’s known for posting lip-sync videos to popular country songs.

He’s also a major content creator. Kaleb has over 183,000 followers on Instagram and over 227,000 followers on TikTok with 3.7 million likes.

Kaleb has shared multiple TikToks with Miranda over the past few months. She then made it Instagram official on August 23, just a few weeks ago. Miranda shared a 14-picture carousel that featured them together in a few of the photos. She tagged him too, so she left none of the guess work for viewers.

This wasn’t their first time posting each other on socials. Kaleb posted Miranda to his Snapchat story back in October 2025. It was a mirror selfie of them two with the caption: “Fits?”

This isn’t his first time being involved with a reality tv star. Kaleb once made out with Kaylor Martin from Love Island USA in a Coachella porta-potty. He revealed this not-so-glamorous hookup during season one of Beyond the Villa, when he was introduced as Kaylor’s fling.

He’s a true country boy at heart. He has a “W” scar on his arm that he got branded because he grew up on a family ranch called Running W Cattle. Most of his content revolves around licing in Montana and being a part of the Montana Boyz.

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