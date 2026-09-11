Yes, there will there be a season six of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives but when will it air?

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season five is out now, and unfortunately there are only five episodes. Here’s everything to know about The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season six, who’s going to be on the cast, and when to expect the next season.

Yes, there will be a season six of Mormon Wives. It was confirmed in August that SLOMW will return for season six, following a rocky few months. A cast member confirmed it herself.

Layla Taylor went on Hulu’s Get Real podcast and said: “We’re not done with season five, and we’re filming for season six right now.

There’s going to be one major change to season six however. Whitney Leavitt will not be returning with the rest of the cast. It was rumoured for months, but she officially confirmed the news ahead of season five airing.

Whitney wrote on Instagram: “Tomorrow, my final season of @secretlivesonhulu airs. Five years of my life wrapped into an experience I’ll never be able to fully put into words.” She continued, saying: “More than anything, I’m leaving this chapter with gratitude. For every version of us, every lesson, every memory, and every person who made these five years what they were.”

It seems that the rest of the cast will be returning, including Taylor Frankie Paul.

Like the previous seasons, Hulu usually puts out two seasons of SLOMW a year. So, season six should be coming out in the first half of 2027.

Deadline announced in August that SLOMW was renewed for 20 more episodes. Going off of the previous seasons, it looks like season six will have 10 episodes and that there will even be a season seven with the other 10 episodes.

Season six filming has already started, and Taylor has said: “We’re filming season six now. I am exhausted… we have this battle that all of the girls talk about.”

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