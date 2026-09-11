Wait, what happened with DadTok from Secret Lives of Mormon Wives and does it still exist?

They’re riding on the coattails of their wives, and they’ve even feuded with MomTok. So, what happened to DadTok from The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives and does it still exist?

DadTok first started as a lighthearted comparison to MomTok, but now it’s spiralled into a full-blown business.

The main members of DadTok are Jordan Ngatikaura, Dakota Mortensen, Jace Terry, Jacob Neely, Chase McWhorter, and Mason McWhorter. So, Jessi Draper’s husband, Taylor Frankie Paul’s ex-boyfriend, Mikayla Matthews, Macyi Neely’s husband, Miranda’s ex-husband, and Layla Taylor’s ex-boyfriend are the DadTok stars.

How did DadTok even start? It started back in October 2024 when Brett Engemann (Demi’s husband) posted a group lip-sync video captioned: “POV: It’s Daddy’s Turn”/ “will momtok survive this?”

The guys in the first clip were Bret, Dakota, Conner Leavitt, Jacob, Jordan, and Jace. But honestly, they never compared to the OG MomTok group.

Jordan has widely been seen as the “leader” of DadTok and they even went to Vanderpump Villa a few times. Back in season two, they took a trip during its Italy season. This is when they first connected with Marciano.

They then went the Villa again in the UK for a special DadTok crossover with Vanderpump Villa. This is when the group came back and vowed to each other not to tell their wives what had happened.

Mayci said that Jacob came back “a little testy” and Jordan let it slip that Dakota had hooked up with someone while he was there.

For how their wives feel about it, Jessi said on Call Her Daddy that: “I don’t think we ever thought that it was going to turn into what they tried to make it.”

“As time went on I was like ‘I don’t like this’ and it became a thing with me and Jordan where it was like, competitive,” she explained.

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