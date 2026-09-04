RHOA star Kim Zolciak’s 15-year-old son Kroy Biermann Jr is facing up to 50 years in prison

Kim Zolciak‘s son Kroy Biermann Jr is facing up to 50 years in prison for seven counts, including sexual assault and sodomy. The accusations all stem from an alleged incident on April 23rd, and his legal team is denying every single one of the seven counts.

Kroy is being accused of seven charges: one count of aggravated sodomy, one count of aggravated sexual battery, one count of false imprisonment, and three counts of sexual battery against a child under 16, which his mum describes as “deeply troubling”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Zolciak (@kimzolciakbiermann)

Kim told Us Weekly said: “The allegations being made against my son are nothing short of reckless and deeply troubling. He categorically denies ever being involved with this woman or engaging in the conduct she has alleged.

“My son voluntarily took a polygraph examination regarding these allegations and passed. Additionally, an examination was conducted, and no DNA belonging to my son was found. False accusations can have devastating consequences not only for the person being accused.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Zolciak (@kimzolciakbiermann)

“But also for genuine survivors of sexual assault and abuse. Every legitimate allegation deserves to be taken seriously and investigated based on the facts and evidence,” she continued. “At the same time, no one should be publicly condemned based solely on an accusation.”

“We remain confident that the facts and evidence will establish the truth, and we ask that people allow the proper process to take its course rather than spreading unproven allegations,” Kim concluded of her 15-year-old son, one of six she shares with Kroy Biermann.

Kim’s son was arrested on August 17th in Alpharetta, according to court documents. Authorities took him into custody at the Metro Regional Youth Detention Center in Atlanta. He remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on September 9th.

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