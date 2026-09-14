My Love Is Blind ex is in jail after trying to murder me, but he’s still trying to contact me

Love Is Blind: Argentina cast member Santiago Martínez has been jailed for 15 years after attempting to murder his ex, Emily Ceco, who he married on the series. Santiago was sentenced on Wednesday 25th March 2026 for attempted murder, repeated assault, and unlawful detention.

He was part of the 2024 series of Love Is Blind: Argentina where he coupled up with Emily Ceco, with the pair getting married in a civil ceremony during the finale.

The pair had been planning to get married again in a more intimate setting, however in February 2025, Emily reported Santiago for gender-based violence after a black eye and ended up calling off their engagement.

Santiago was issued a restraining order to prevent him from approaching Emily in public by the courts, and he was removed from Love Is Blind: Argentina after the allegations became public.

And now, six months after he was jailed, Emily Ceco appeared on the HISPA podcast on September 10th to discuss how she’s rebuilding her life and coping with everything since Santiago Martínez was jailed following Love Is Blind.

In an translated interview, Emily revealed that she believes her ex-husband has actually tried to contact her since being in prison, sharing: “Something that happened to me a few days ago, as a kid they called him Nano, he’s a River fan, and he always had a phrase that I think he said twice a day, all day he’d say it, ‘God’s timing is perfect.’ And recently a new account started following me, called Nano, that had a stolen River [team] photo, and said, ‘God’s timing is perfect,’ and had no followers, nothing. It was a brand-new profile.

“So I think, “Why do you still need me to know?” I mean, he wanted to be certain that I would know it was him behind it. What’s going on with you regarding me? Why don’t you want to find peace? Why don’t you want to move on with your life? Why do you keep wanting to hurt me?”

Emily also shared that she’s terrified about when he gets released, saying: “Yes, I’m very afraid, because it’s still relatively recent, I do want to continue with my life. I would love to start a family, I would love to be a mom, I would love to achieve what I fought for, because I fought to stay alive, and I want to fulfill my dreams.”

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.