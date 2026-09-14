Season four didn’t, so will there be a Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season five reunion?

Viewers know that the SLOMW reunion episodes are when the drama unfolds and the truth comes out. It’s when MomTok has to face the music and “take accountability” as they love to put it. There was one for season three, so will there be a reunion episode for season five of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives?

No, there will not be a reunion episode for SLOMW season five. The five episodes that are out now are the only episodes that will be aired for season five, and a reunion will not be included.

There are only five episodes in total, which is super unusual for the series. Previous seasons of Secret Lives of Mormon Wives have typically been between eight and ten episodes, but a major event between two cast members resulted in production completely coming to a halt during filming for season five.

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In March, TMZ reported that filming on the show had “hit an unexpected pause” and that the situation was “intense enough that filming couldn’t continue as planned.” Mikayla Matthews then confirmed: “It was a decision that all us girls came up with and agreed on. We didn’t feel comfortable filming with everything that was happening.”

An insider then revealed to People: “The girls are very overwhelmed. They all banded together and they don’t want to come back right now. They were just getting tired of Taylor, honestly. They kind of all decided, as a unit, that they’re taking the production pause, that they don’t want to film right now. I don’t think they care about her really right now. They’re just kind of like, ‘We’re done for right now.’”

Filming for Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season five eventually started again back in May, but as a result this season is considerably shorter than previous, hence the five episodes.

So, there definitely could have been a season five reunion just like season four, but because of the last-minute production changes there won’t be. I guess viewers should just be happy we got a season five at all, seeing all the drama that’s unfolded these past few months between the cast.

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