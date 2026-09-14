He’s Claudio Sona’s partner, so who is fitness coach Nicholas Cornia on Physical 100: Italia?

Nicholas Cornia is one of the 100 contestants on Netflix’s newest series, Physical 100: Italy. So, let’s meet Nicholas Cornia on Physical 100: Italy.

Nicholas, also known as Nik, is a personal trainer and fitness influencer who’s based in Verona, Italy. He’s built a loyal social media presence, with over 67,000 followers on Instagram.

He’s also Claudio Sona’s boyfriend, the first openly gay “tronista” on the beloved Italian dating show “Uomini e Donne.” They met around five years before rekindling their relationship in February 2020. Now, they’re making a joint appearance on Physical 100: Italia.

He’s 36 years old, but he needs to drop his skincare routine because he looks amazing. He’s competing against Olympians and professional athletes for a shot at the €100,000 grand prize. Nik is battling against 99 other competitors in a massive elimination tournament.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NICHOLAS CORNIA (@nik_cornia)

Each round will test his strength, agility, endurance, willpower, and balance until just one lucky winner is left standing. Hopefully his years of personal training come in handy.

Alongside his boyfriend Claudio, he shares lifestyle, travel, and of course fitness content together. When he’s not posting pics from his dreamy holidays abroad, Nik is usually in the gym.

Nik competed in a Hyrox, which is an indoor fitness race that combines eight 1-kilometre runs with eight workout stations. It’s insanely hard, but Nik participated in one back in June.

When he’s not working out, he’s usually on a holiday. According to his Instagram profile, back in August he visited Sri Lanka. Nik also went to Stockholm, Sweden, and even Kenya, where he visited a national park.

As for his fitness credentials, his Instagrma bio reads: ‘Not that skinny pretty boy anymore.” And looking at him now, he’s definitely not skinny. So he’s had a serious personal transformation as a fitness influencer.

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