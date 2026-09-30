Meet Dancing With the Stars’ Rylee Arnold’s USC football player boyfriend, Walker Lyons

Even though she’s paired up with Connor Wood this season on Dancing With the Stars, Rylee Arnold has been dating her boyfriend, Walker Lyons, for almost two years. He plays college football, so let’s meet Rylee’s boyfriend, Walker.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Walker Lyons (@walkerlyons)

Walker Lyons is a college student at Brigham Young University and is a tight end on the football team. Before university, he spent 16 months in Norway for a mission with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

He’s 22 years old and is originally from Folsom, California. His brother, Ryder, also plays for BYU.

Walker and Rylee went public with their relationship back in October 2024. Rylee revealed on The Squeeze podcast that she connected with Walker through an Uber ride. She explained that she was feeling really “sad and lonely” and took an Uber to go pick out an outfit for an upcoming appearance.

Rylee said she had a “really nice lady” as her driver in Los Angeles. “We’re just, like, talking about dance and she’s talking about what she does,” Rylee said.

The Uber driver then shared that she had a nephew playing football at USC and thought they would “really get along.” “I looked him up, and I was like, ‘OK, he’s cute.’ So at that point, I was like too scared to really do anything about it, and so I was just kind of like put it on my back pocket,” Rylee explained.

Walker and Rylee ended up having a “crazy amount” of mutual friends. “And then come to know that my brother-in-law is actually friends with his best friend’s dad, and so there’s a connection there,” she said.

She followed him first on instagram and the two messaged for a bit until he asked her on a date. Now, they’ve been dating for over two years.

“I’m so very grateful for him and for what these next few months look like for us both,” Rylee wrote on an Instagram post in August.

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