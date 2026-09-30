Cornelius Kistler’s net worth and how the Yacht Deals Monaco star made his money

Cornelius Kistler is the main cast member on Yacht Deals Monaco, and he’s clearly minted. He’s got a whopping net worth and has sold 162 yachts in his job in the yachting industry, where he’s worked for 20 years. Cornelius is also the founder of his own company!

He’s believed to be worth up to $7 million, thanks to the work he’s put into breezeYachting.swiss in Switzerland, a boutique yacht with brokerage-curated yachts for sale and charter. Cornelius launched the company back in 2013, which serves high net worth clients.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by breezeYachting.swiss (@breezeyachting.swiss)

The yachting company is not Cornelius’ first endeavour in business and entrepreneurship, because he was a co-founder and investor in weRurban.com for four years, up until 2018. Before that, he invested and was a partner on customer guest list app, ClickOn GmbH.

From 2018 to 2019, Cornelius was on the consultancy board of directors for foryouandyourcustomers, but these were all ways to make money following his work for Sunseeker Switzerland from 2006 to 2015, which is what swiftly turned into the company he runs today. View this post on Instagram A post shared by breezeYachting.swiss (@breezeyachting.swiss) Cornelius claims the firm closes deals at a pace of one vessel per month. The yachts represented by the firm range from $700,000 to over $6 million each, while market intelligence databases like RocketReach estimate the firm’s annual revenue to be around $5 million. Yacht brokerages typically command a standard gross commission of up to 10% per sale, often split between buyer and seller brokers, meaning he could make 70k at a minimum per boat. Cornelius’ company has a whopping six locations now, from Monaco to the US. He wrote: “Back in the day, I was among the first in yachting to put buyers inside a boat with 3D tours and video walkthroughs. I came into yachting through Sunseeker Germany in 2006, later took over the Swiss operation, and made breezeYachting official in 2013.”

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