Gabrielle Wright speaks out after winning $3 million on Wonka’s The Golden Ticket

It's been a whole year since she got the money, and she still hasn't spent it!

Gabrielle Wright won the very first season of Wonka’s The Golden Ticket, and nabbed the whopping $3 million in prize money in the process too, and now she’s spoken out about her experiences on the show.

Speaking to Tudum in a post-finale interview, Gabrielle revealed that she “truly” didn’t think she’d won the whole thing, and was “convinced the voting was only part one of two and kept waiting for someone to announce the next challenge.”

She continued: “When it finally sank in that I had actually won, I was completely overwhelmed. I had spent the entire competition focused on getting through whatever came next, so realizing I had made it through all the highs and lows was incredibly emotional.”

As for who Gabrielle thought herr toughest competitor was, she admitted to Tudum that she believes it was her, sharing: “I knew the quickest way to take myself out of the game was to get caught up with someone else or let doubt and negativity overcome me. Unfortunately, I let that happen during the honeycombs, but I’m grateful I did.

“Being given a second chance became a huge turning point and reminded me why I was there: to give everything I had, trust myself, and focus on what I could control. From that point forward, I stopped comparing my journey to anyone else’s and focused on staying in my own lane.”

Alongside the prestige of winning Wonka’s The Golden Ticket, Gabrielle Wright also netted a whopping $3 million. Although after taxes she won’t be getting quite that much…

Whilst she already told Entertainment Weekly her plans for some of the money to go towards her nonprofit, A Birthday Party Wish, she’s since thought of another avenue she wants to use the money towards.

She shared: “I also want to help my family find the best possible support for my grandmother, who has dementia. One thing that has really connected us is dance and music. I’ve seen firsthand how movement can bring her moments of joy, recognition, and connection.

“I want to use part of the money to take what we’re already doing with her and develop it into something more structured, using dance and music to create positive and meaningful moments for people living with dementia and their families. My hope is to enhance their quality of life through movement, music, and human connection.”

She’s also looking to invest some of the money, adding: “Winning the prize is incredible, but what excites me most is the opportunity to turn one lucky moment into something that can keep growing and to be able to do good things for others along the way.”

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