Pete Davidson jokes he’s ‘one of the survivors’ after dating Kim Kardashian

Can you believe it’s been a whole five years since Kim Kardashian and Pete Davison dated each other?! It truly feels like such an unbelievable fever dream. Still, he’s now opened up more about his relationship with her in a very honest interview with Variety, so let’s see what he’s had to say about the whole situation!

He joked about their relationship, sharing: “I’m one of the survivors — the few and the proud. We’re like the Marines. Look, man, that’s a really tough atmosphere if you’re not game. One of the things I love about Kim and that whole family is they’re like, ‘This is what we do.’ I found that very attractive and mature.

“And I was never subjected to anything I didn’t want to be a part of. She was super respectful of all of it, but the craze of that lifestyle — being followed everywhere, having security and looking over your shoulder — for a guy with mental stuff, and at the time drug problems, was a little too much for me. But we’re cool, and I have a lot of love for her, and I knew what I was getting into.”

Pete Davidson also touched upon whether he thinks the fact he and Kim Kardashian dated was what caused her ex-husband Kanye West to start going on antisemitic rants.

“What people don’t understand about that dude — and I’m not one-one-millionth as talented or influential or powerful as that dude, but I have dealt with a fraction of what he’s had to deal with public-wise — is that’ll do it”, he shared.

Pete continued: “He’s also lost a parent and has mental stuff, and I don’t know how he deals with it or who he has around him. Probably a lot of people who want to be his friend. I’ve had that. When people are so far up your ass and constantly pushing and provoking you and not showing you love, you want to burn it all. I think it got to a certain point where he was like, ‘Leave me the f**k alone. I’m just going to say crazy s**t.’ There’s zero way he really feels like that.”

He also joked that he actually was looking out for Kim by getting the brunt of Kanye’s attacks, adding: “I like to think I got that one out of the way for her because whoever that guy was going to be was gonna get it. I cleared the path for her to get back into the dating pool.”

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