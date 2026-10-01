Benoît Saint Denis and the French MMA coaches’ fight records from Netflix’s The Arena

Ciryl Gane, Cédric Doumbè, and Benoît Saint Denis are the three fighters leading the 19 men and 19 women through the fight camp in Netflix’s The Arena. They’re all professional fighters, so here are the French MMA coaches’ fight records from Netflix’s The Arena.

Ciryl Gane

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Ciryl is currently the UFC heavyweight champion and is the most successful one out of the three coaches. After winning the interim belt by beating Derrick Lewis at UFC 265 in 2021, he claimed the official title five years later. In June 2026, he became the current UFC heavyweight champion after knocking out Alex Pereira in round two at UFC Freedom 250.

He has a 14-2-0 record, with one no contest, made up of seven knockouts, three submissions, and four decisions. Ciryl also used to be a Muay Thai fighter.

Cédric Doumbè

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Cédric is a Cameroonian-born French professional who is regarded as one of the greatest kickboxers of all time. He holds an insane 75-7-1 record and was the GLORY Kickboxing Welterweight World Champion who defended his belt six times.

He also went viral for a shocking nine-second knockout during his MMA debut in 2023 against Jordan Zebo. Now, he’s signed with the Professional Fighters League.

Benoît Saint Denis

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Benoît is a French professional mixed martial artist who’s ranked number seven in the Meta UFC lightweight rankings. He also served in the French Army Special Forces for five years before leaving the military in 2019 and turning pro.

Benoît, nicknamed the “God of War,” holds a 17-4 record overall and a 9-4 record in the UFC. Besides MMA, he holds a brown belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and a black belt in Judo.

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