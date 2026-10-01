Fox’s The Swan was cancelled after two seasons in 2004 amid criticism of its ethics

16 women underwent extreme physical transformations on Fox’s The Swan back in 2004. It’s one of the most controversial TV series ever, so here’s why The Swan was cancelled after airing for only two seasons.

The Swan first debuted more than 20 years ago, in April 2004. The Fox reality series was created by a former Telemundo executive, Nely Galán. This controversial series ran for two seasons and selected 16 women who were so-called “ugly ducklings”

According to Dr. Dubrow, one of the show’s plastic surgeons, the show had been approved for a third season that was supposed to be even more extreme than season two. “We’re casting the third season, and because reality TV was really pushing the envelope at the time, we were going to do some crazy casting,” he said on the We Need to Talk With Paul C. Brunson podcast.

“We were going to have triplets. And because there were two surgeons, I was going to operate on two, [Haworth] was going to operate on one, and we were going to see how different they looked.”

The makeover was only part of the story. The Swan: Behind The Mirror premieres September 29 on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+. #TheSwan pic.twitter.com/TLqhH6cG6u — Hulu (@hulu) September 29, 2026

So, why exactly was The Swan cancelled then?

Peter Liguori took over as entertainment chairman at Fox in July 2007 and cancelled the series.

Other Fox employees had different thoughts about the show, prior to its cancellation. “It’s doing really good numbers from virtually no lead-in at all,” the Fox alternative/specials exec VP Mike Darnell said back in 2004. “And we can feel the show growing.”

“Darnell and the producers said they may consider expanding the franchise down the road, such as a celebrity edition of The Swan,” Variety reported in 2004, before the second season aired. “But for now, there are no plans to produce a male version or any other variation.”

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