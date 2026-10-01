Wonka: The Golden Ticket winner Gabrielle Wright is still working as a DJ, host and actress

Gabrielle Wright is the new winner of Wonka: The Golden Ticket, but she hasn’t even quit her day job. To be honest, she was one of the most successful contestants going on the show, and arguably the highest earner, but she’s now being paid $3 million over 30 years.

She’s working as a DJ, host and actress, and is now working on releasing a children’s book. Gabrielle is also the founder of A Birthday Party Wish charity and hip hop dance team, The Five One Oh, based in Berkley, all alongside having studied at University of Berkeley.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gabrielle Wright (@gabwrightt)

She calls herself Pash Princess when it comes to her music career, and began acting in October 2024. Gabrielle works with agency Central Florida Talent Inc, as well as being a creative director and talent coordinator for recording artists and live performances.

For one month two years ago, Gabrielle was an opening act as a DJ for Live Nation Entertainment, in the same year she began acting. Oh, and she’s also a model. Is there anything this girl cannot do, please?! And she’s even spending the money on her own charity.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gabrielle Wright (@gabwrightt)

Being a DJ and host in California pays a whopping $73k a year, while being an actress there can pay up to $100k annually. It’s been worked out that she’d take home around $5k extra per month with her winnings from the Netflix show, as she’ll be heavily taxed.

It’s been an entire year since Gabrielle received her winnings for the first year, and she still hasn’t spent it, which explains why she’s still DJing and doing her day jobs. She already told Entertainment Weekly her plans for some of the money to go towards helping her nan, too.

“I want to help my family find the best possible support for my grandmother, who has dementia. One thing that has really connected us is dance and music. I’ve seen firsthand how movement can bring her moments of joy, recognition, and connection,” she said.

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