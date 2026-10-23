Erika and Blake accidentally left huge evidence they’re not married after Love Is Blind

Right, so Erika and Blake are engaged on Love Is Blind, but they’ve both left a huge piece of evidence they’re not married after the show. Basically, they’re throwing some confusing hints, yet their locations are seemingly giving away what happened to them post-filming.

We all know Blake works on yachts, so it was never going to be easy. However, Erika absolutely is not on a boat. In fact, she’s safely on land. She recently shared a photo of her cooking at her mum’s house, even though Blake asked if she’d “leave her job and be a boat chef”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Erika Ellis (@erikamarieellis)

One person commented on Erika’s photo: “This doesn’t look like a boat. Spoiler alert😂,” while others noticed she isn’t even wearing a wedding ring. Blake confirmed he’s not with her by sharing some snaps of him watching the show on an iPad, while out at sea.

To be fair, they could just both be working and focusing on their jobs, especially as she just commented on his photo, “My guyy 💕.” Whatever is going on, they’re definitely hanging out separately, even though both of their home bases are back in Boston!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blake Carver (@tropicanacoyote)

Blake replied to Erika with a little hug emoji, but we’ve all seen this before and it doesn’t necessarily mean they stay together. Another interesting sign is that whoever took the photo of Blake watching season 11 appears to have lady legs… So could that be Erika?!

Another interesting sign is that he commented on Erika’s recent snap with, “WHAT A WOMAN 🚀🧨.” While neither have confirmed whether they ended up getting married, they’re either being really clever about the timing of their photo locations, or winding us up.

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