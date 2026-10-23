The Challenge: Invasion star Anika Rashaun has died after being diagnosed with breast cancer

Anika Rashaun, who appeared on Real World Seattle: Bad Blood and The Challenge: Invasion, has died after being diagnosed with stage four breast cancer.

Her best friend Tiara Ramos shared the news in a tribute published on 5 October. She wrote that Anika was diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer last summer, and that the diagnosis came as a shock. Tiara said that despite Anika’s mother having had breast cancer years earlier, she was never identified as high-risk or told by her doctors to prioritise mammograms.

In her tribute, Tiara described Anika as “unapologetically herself”, and remembered her as someone who moved to Thailand without knowing anyone, went skydiving on a first date and started her own businesses from a young age. She said she will now do everything she can to help find a cure for breast cancer.

After her diagnosis, Anika spoke openly about her illness. She co-hosted a podcast called Breast Friends Forever: BFFs Battling BC with Tiara, who was also diagnosed with breast cancer two months after giving birth. The pair spoke about their diagnoses and how they were getting through it together. In an episode released in October 2025, Anika shared how a TikTok dance during her wedding countdown led to her finding out she had breast cancer. The season finale saw the pair reflect on their journeys, the power of community and healing with honesty and rest.

More tributes were shared on what would have been her birthday. One post remembered her as “a wife, daughter, sister, friend, and adventurer who made everyone around her feel more alive”, and encouraged people to learn their family history, understand their risk and advocate for themselves. Another described her wedding as “out of a fairy tale.”

Anika from Real World Seattle: Bad Bloood and The Challenge: Invasion has passed away https://t.co/tDcmRHpzzm — Fredlee (@percievenugget) October 23, 2026



Anika first appeared on MTV in 2016 as one of the original roommates on Real World Seattle: Bad Blood, where she was introduced as an aspiring television host and Pace University graduate from Harlem, New York. She went on to compete on the 29th season of The Challenge, originally promoted as The Challenge: Invasion, which was filmed in Thailand and premiered in February 2017. She was eliminated in episode three.

Outside of reality TV, she built her lifestyle brand ASKANIKA.com and ran a dating app service, Signature Swipe Service, appearing on podcasts to talk about matchmaking and modern dating.

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