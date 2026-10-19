Everything we know about Erika’s ex-husband from before she met Blake on Love Is Blind

Erika Ellis has brought up her ex-husband to Blake Carver on Love Is Blind, as it turns out the upcoming wedding wouldn’t be her first, if both of them decide to go through with it. She said, “I looked at my first marriage like a business decision. I wanna get married again.”

“I’ve been married before. I got married when I was living in San Diego. And I also got unmarried when I was living in San Diego, too. I used to think you can find a guy who has a good head on his shoulders, a good enough career, and family; you can make it work,” she said.

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However, Erika sadly added, “And after going that route, I realised it’s just not enough.” She’s shared a couple of photos with mysterious men on social media, with one where she attended a PR event with someone back in October 2014, while living in San Diego.

We’ve found an old article Bangor News Daily article in which it appears Erika’s ex’s parents announced their engagement in 2015. The article claims that a man called Joe Carmichael was engaged to Erika, an employee at Elevator Agency, where she used to work.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Erika Ellis (@erikamarieellis)

Joe is an alumnus of Hermon High School, an Engineering graduate of Western New England University, and is currently working on dual master degrees from Indiana University. Joe is employed at UTC Aerospace Systems, while they both were dog parents to Stanley.

They got engaged in August 2015 and lived in San Diego, California, with their dog, Stanley. The wedding was planned for April 2016 in Meredith, but they have since gotten divorced. She was still using her former married name, Carmichael, in December 2023.

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