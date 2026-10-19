DWTS producers reportedly ‘furious’ with Val Chmerkovskiy over Carrie Ann Inaba post

Val Chmerkovskiy isn’t exactly in the good books with DWTS producers as not only as he been suspended from the show for one week, but according to The US Sun, the producers are also “furious” with him, and understandably so.

The insider claims that Carrie Ann has been made to feel like she’s “walking on eggshells,” adding: “What Val said made it so she doesn’t know how to move forward after this. She stands by what she said to Jenna; she was being constructive. Making that kind of joke was a shock to Carrie Ann.”

Producers are “furious” at Val for his comments towards the judge, with the source claiming he only apologised in order not to get fired. They added: “He won’t be [fired], no. But producers on the show encouraged him to save face by making an apology to her. He doubled down on the joke at first, and once the backlash got as loud as it did, he had a talking-to and did it to save his job.”

BBC Studios said in a statement: “The well-being of everyone who works on ‘Dancing with the Stars’ is non-negotiable. Val’s social media post was inappropriate and does not reflect the values or standards expected of anyone connected with the show. As a result, he will not participate in next week’s show.”

Val Chmerkovskiy also released his own statement following the news of his DWTS suspension, saying: “In a moment where my instinct was to defend my wife, I made a poor decision to reference a meme to ‘keep my wife’s name; out of the conversation, without stopping to think through what else that reference could imply, which was genuinely never my intention,” he said. “Carrie Ann certainly didn’t deserve to get caught in the middle of my bad judgment, and I hate that she was.”

He continued: “The last thing I want is to become a distraction from an important week or from the incredible work my dance partner Jenna Dewan is putting in. Please send Carrie Ann, Jenna, and the whole DWTS family lots of love during Dedication Night. I’ll be watching and cheering everyone on!!”

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.