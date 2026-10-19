DWTS’ Witney Carson gets backlash as she opens up about having aesthetic fillers

People are saying she looked better before getting work done

Witney Carson from DWTS has opened up about all the work she’s had done, including aesthetic filler, and people are now giving her backlash. She shared a little video called ‘lip confessions,’ in which she said her “lips aren’t sealed” and finally answered Qs about filler.

The dancing pro admitted it’s the question she gets asked the most, which is what aesthetic treatments she’s had done. Witney said that the answer is yes, adding that she was “treated with Juvederm Volbella,” which is a hyaluronic acid dermal filler to add volume to lips.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Witney Carson McAllister (@witneycarson)

She said she had the procedure done almost a year ago, revealing she’s “really intentional with her aesthetic treatments” as part of an advertisement working with the “natural-looking lip enhancement” brand,” saying she “wanted a natural-looking lip enhancement”.

Her main goal was to “look like herself,” adding, “Everyone’s journey is different, so do what makes sense for you. From staying active to the aesthetic treatments I choose, I’ve become more intentional about how I show up for myself. Juvederm Filler is one of those ways!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Witney Carson McAllister (@witneycarson)

One follower wrote underneath her video: “It’s starting to feel like a competition between Whitney and Lindsey to see who can have the most work done.” Another person in the comments said: “Whitney is so naturally beautiful. She doesn’t need any of that at all.”

She has shared that she uses Botox for her forehead, smile lines, and between her eyebrows, resuming treatments after breaks for pregnancy. Witney has taken her TikTok community with her to her Botox appointments, saying it “hurts more than she remembered”.

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