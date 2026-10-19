As if Witney Carson from DWTS was asked to be on The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives

Witney Carson has just been eliminated from Dancing With The Stars, but it turns out she had the opportunity to be on another show: The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. She turned it down, but to be honest, I had no idea she even followed the Mormon religion.

She said no to SLOMW because she wanted to focus on DWTS, but it turns out she and her husband are deeply rooted in the Mormon faith. Witney loves the series and binge-watches the entire thing, though she noted the cast does not represent all members of their faith.

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She competed against SLOMW’s Whitney Leavitt last season, while her family are from Utah, so she fits the bill. Witney revealed that the “community is not quite what you see on TV” in a People interview, and said that she actually knows a lot of the SLOMW cast.

Witney said: “I really don’t have anything against them. I think everyone has their own opinion of the church and how they like to live it. I wouldn’t say that those girls represent the church as a whole. I think that they have their own experiences with it.”

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“I am a big fan. I watch it. I have binged everything, and so it’s been very entertaining to watch. Maybe it’s because the Mormons drink so much soda and we’re just a little bit crazy. I don’t know. I have no idea. Whitney and I grew up dancing competitively,” she added.

Witney knew Whitney in the jazz competition world and were usually competing against each other, years before she made it on DWTS and Broadway. She said: “It was actually very strange that we met up back together in the same dance world, but in a very different way.”

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