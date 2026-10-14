Exclusive: SLOMW’s Jordan Ngatikaura is dating someone new after DadTok is ‘officially cancelled’

“DadTok is officially cancelled,” Jordan Ngatikaura, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star, revealed in an exclusive interview with Reality Shrine in partnership with BetUS.

For months, Jordan’s been embroiled in his divorce after five years of marriage to MomTok member Jessi Draper since filing back in March 2026. With his divorce finalised last month, Jordan’s moved on.

Viewers have seen him navigate Jessi’s cheating scandal and subsequent relationship with Marciano Brunette on recent seasons of SLOMW. But Jordan’s also dipped his toes into the dating pool.

“I took some time, and I dated around a little bit. The whole world got to see that,” Jordan revealed. “I have been dating someone, but I’m trying to just be very intentional and take things slowly.”

Jordan added that it “feels like a totally new world, just being at the age that I’m at. You can date older, you can date younger… your dating pool’s a lot bigger. Now that I’m obviously a little bit older than the last time I was single. So I’m just navigating that.”

“It’s not just me,” Jordan explained. “I come with kids, and my kids have been through a lot, so I’m just trying to be very intentional and take things slowly, just to see where things go.”

“I think there’s been some dates that I go on where it’s like, ‘Oh, this person’s probably not going to want to be a parent to kids.’ And then there are times when you find some common ground with someone who might have their own kids or might be more open to that,” Jordan said.

Luckily for him, Jordan reports that “things have been going really well” with his special someone.

Now, he says that “it’s been really nice to kind of be away from the MomTok drama of it all.”

Does he think MomTok is going to survive despite the recent drama? Jordan’s “not positive.” And looking at their social media feuds, it seems to him that MomTok is beyond repair.

“I don’t know. It’s up in the air, is what it looks like to me. But as far as everything else goes, I don’t really have any insider information,” Jordan explained. “I’m trying to really separate myself from it.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jordan Ngatikaura (@justjordddy)

This comes months after filming was halted due to an alleged domestic violence incident with Taylor Frankie Paul and her ex Dakota Mortensen.

Since then, multiple cast members have stepped away from the show, including Taylor herself.

“Taylor is way more down to earth than I think people would imagine,” he added about what she’s like behind the scenes.

“I really hope that Taylor’s getting the help that she needs to heal, obviously. I think that she’s been in a really bad place for a really long time,” Jordan expressed. “And, I mean, I can even speak for Dakota, but we just want to see her just being her happy, true self. And it looks like she hasn’t been for a while.”

As for where he stands with Taylor’s ex, “Dakota and I talk often. Both of us have obviously been through the ‘MomTok mob,’ so I like to call them.”

Jordan says that they have a “lot of similarities” and have “always just related to one another a lot.” Even more so with them now being single dads.

Despite their exit from the show, they still keep in contact. “We’ve seen each other maybe every month or two. But we do talk often, for sure.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jordan Ngatikaura (@justjordddy)

Jordan’s been the face of some pretty harsh backlash from SLOMW viewers and the ever-critical internet.

“I think that people forget that we’re actually real people,” Jordan remarked. “And I don’t think I have anything in my life that’s that crazy or that uncommon, I would probably say. Except for the fact that I’ve been on reality TV.”

Jordan wants viewers to “remember that we’re human and we make mistakes.”

He credits the SLOMW production for the warped view of him. “Reality TV can really take something that, in the moment, might not be that big of a deal, and when you add cuts and interviews and this and that to it, like, it can literally make you sick to your stomach when you watch it back.”

Luckily, he’s “gotten a lot better” at managing the backlash he’s gotten since starring on the show.

“The people that know me, like, know me for who I am,” Jordan said. “I think if there’s anyone that I’ve made friends with in the last year or two, all of them would say that the public persona doesn’t even come close to the person I actually am.”

As for how he deals with the haters? “You kind of just have to tell the haters to just f**k themselves,” Jordan stated.

The hate might be dying down for him because “DadTok is officially cancelled,” Jordan revealed. “Hulu made d*mn sure of that.”

“They really pushed for that and then realised that the audience didn’t want that. So, we’re disbanded,” he explained. “We no longer represent ourselves as DadTok or anything.”

As for what’s next for Jordan, he’s currently in the health and wellness space. “I’ve been doing peptide sales and working with stem cells. A friend and I have started a health and wellness company called Triple Sequence. I’ve been doing both of those things and found a lot of success in it.”

Jordan’s also about to “pull the trigger on a piece of land to build a house” for him and his three children.

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook .