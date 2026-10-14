Big Brother’s Rachel Reilly shuts down rumours she and Ashley Hollis are beefing

Rachel Reilly and Ashley Hollis, who both appeared on Big Brother 27, with Ashley going on to win the show, are arguing over people who steal groceries. Basically, it’s been alleged someone stole Ashley’s groceries, and now Rachel is seemingly siding with them.

Basically, Rachel disagreed with Ashley, claiming someone who steals groceries may need food. Ashley replied: “Rachel, the minimum apartment in my building is 4k/month. Everyone who lives here has a coin,” claiming her fellow residents earn minimum $190k a year.

Mothertruckers on Twitter: “who cares if someone steals your groceries” “you can buy new ones” “they might’ve needed the food” are we ok as a society????😂😭😭😭 since when is stealing normal? Ima pray for yall. 🫪 this is why the world is a mess rn lmao — Ashley Hollis (@ashleyhollis_) October 12, 2026

However, since rumours began to circulate that they are beefing, Rachel shut it down. She has now said: “What – no me and Ashley are not beefing – if you didn’t realise we’re friends with opinions 🙈 we can still be besties and make comments on Twitter [X].”

Ashley then agreed, saying Rachel is “her queen” who she already knew from The Traitors, but admitting she’d never watched her season of Big Brother. After media outlets began to report that they were having an argument, she also said: “Guys I love Rach lol fake news.”

Yesssssss — Rachel Reilly (@RachelEReilly) September 28, 2026

They’ve always called each other “Big Brother besties” – even though Rachel won the 13th season and Ashley won the 27th. She attached herself to Rachel and Ciffton “Will” Williams, after making the Judges’ Alliance with Rachel, Will, Morgan, and Vince.

After her win, Ashley told TV Insider: “I remember Keanu, we had a conversation in the wine room, and he was basically saying, “You’re playing for second place because you’ve done nothing in this game. You have no alliances. You’re not with anyone.’

“Ever since Rachel left, I was thinking, ‘That’s not true,’ but if I hear things too soon that could also blow up my game. So I started to use my goodbye messages, and really utilize that as a tool to explain my game. So that way, if I made it to the end, I’d have to explain less.”

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