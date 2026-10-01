The Traitors: New Blood isn’t on tonight due to a scheduling conflict, but it’s back next week!

I’m sorry to have to break it to everyone, but The Traitors: New Blood isn’t airing tonight, and it’s all down to a scheduling conflict on NBC.

Instead of the best show ever, NBC is airing Game 3 of the MLB Wild Wild Card series between the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees, which means there is no new episode on Thursday 1st October. What an awful way to start the new month.

But fear not, as we’ll be back to our regular programming next week, with episode five set to air next Thursday 8th October, with all episodes until the finale airing every Thursday at 8pm ET following that.

The nail biting two hour finale is set to air on 19th November, starting at 8pm and finishing at 10pm. It’s also the Big Brother finale tonight, so if you’re watching both shows at least you won’t have to pick between which one to prioritise!

During the finale next month we’ll find out who will be taking home the whopping $250k prize, which will be split if only the Faithfuls remain, or fully stolen if a Traitor makes it to the end.

New Blood also adds a twist the celebrity seasons didn’t have, every time the group banishes a Traitor, an extra $15,000 goes into the pot, meaning one sneaky Traitor could end up with a whole pile of money!

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