DWTS viewers think the show is using Connor Wood as ragebait after judges’ comments

Connor Wood has been competing alongside Rylee Arnold on DWTS, but people think the show is using him as ragebait after the judge’s harsh comments. The theory has been circulating socials ever since their stare went viral, because let’s be honest, they had a full 160.

It looks like most DWTS viewers are confused about the judge’s comments, because Rylee and Connor appear to be doing a really good job, to the point where Rylee’s boyfriend, Walker Lyons, is now piping up about how intensely negative of a response they’re getting.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rylee Arnold (@ryleearnold1)

A Reddit theoriser said: “Ok does anyone else feel like the judges are rage baiting us?! Like they score connor so so low compared to other people that are arguably not as good as him. The judges on socials seem to love him but then give him s***** scores.”

They added: “Anyone thinking they’re rage baiting us and giving him bad scores so people engage and vote more? I think his fan votes are really high so they know they can give him low scores to rage bait people into voting who may not usually vote? Idk just a theory.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rylee Arnold (@ryleearnold1)

“I think it was an act of God that we were paired together,” Connor told Entertainment Weekly. “We don’t really have any missed connects. I was just saying that we have this connection that isn’t really faulted by like, ‘Oh, I can’t get this step,’ or ‘I can’t do this move.’”

He continued, “I don’t see myself doing that dance at all, and we get through it, slowly, and that would normally cause strife or frustrations. No crash outs yet.” So despite their close connection and impressive performances, in viewers’ eyes, the judges don’t agree.

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