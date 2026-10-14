Love is Blind season 11 full release schedule, as the new season drops today on Netflix

Love is Blind season 11 has just been released on Netflix, and we have a whole new batch of singles looking to make connections without ever seeing their partners. We’re back in the pods, so let’s have a look at the full Love is Blind release schedule and when you can expect the premiere.

The episodes will drop in batches, with the first five episodes of Love is Blind season 11 airing today, October 14, exclusively on Netflix. The first five episodes feature the 30 singles living and dating in the pods. We also see who ends up getting engaged and the heavily anticipated face-to-face meets for the first time.

Episodes six through eight will air the following week, on October 21. The engaged couples will go on a lavish trip to Mexico where they test out whether the chemistry they had in the pods translates to real life.

Episodes nine through 11 will air a week later, just before the end of the month, on October 28. The lasting couples go back to Boston and move in together. This is where things get serious for contestants, as they navigate everyday life on top of wedding planning.

The finale episode, which should show the weddings and reveal whether the couples actually say ‘I do’ will air on Wednesday, November 4.

Loyal viewers will know that there’s always at least one reunion episode that follows the season. The date hasn’t been officially confirmed, but previous seasons suggest that the finale will air two weeks later, on Wednesday, November 11.

So, make sure you have your Wednesday’s booked to catch up on the new episode drops of Love is Blind season 11.

This season of Love is Blind is filmed in Boston, Massachusetts. The 30 singles are all eager to make a successful match and range from 28 to 40 years old.

We can’t wait to see if love is really blind for these LIB couples.

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