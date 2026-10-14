Rylee’s boyfriend Walker Lyons slams the DWTS judges’ comments, saying it was a ‘robbery’

Rylee Arnold’s boyfriend, Walker Lyons, is now speaking up against the DWTS judges. He’s come out to say their comments on Rylee’s performance is a “robbery” and wrote on the official show’s Instagram page: “It’s all fun and games until it’s time to critique Rylee.”

It comes two days after he told Rylee, “I love you and our love,” after she paid him a fleeting visit in-between her gruelling dance practise schedule. People are now agreeing with his criticism towards the judge, after she became the first Gen Z dancing pro to join the show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rylee Arnold (@ryleearnold1)

On the same night, Walker shared a screenshot of him FaceTiming someone in the crowd so he could watch it live, and wrote: “Killed it!! So proud of you.” And it’s not just Rylee people feel is getting the heat, because her partner, Connor Woods, is also getting dissed.

Rylee’s boyfriend, who she’s been dating since late 2024, also wrote: “Let’s get it 🙌🙌🙌.” Some people have even commented with, “Can we vote the judges off?” and “DON’T LET THEM DIM YOUR SPARKLE,” but it’s okay because Walker is fronting the whole thing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Connor Wood (@fibula)

Despite the critique, Rylee and Connor have agreed their pairing “feels natural” to Entertainment Weekly, while Connor believes it’s an “act of God”. Rylee said: “I think naturally we just have so much fun together. We feel comfortable with each other.”

The judges appeared to be quite obsessed with them at the start, but that’s quickly dwindled. Connor said: “We don’t have any missed connects. I was just saying that we have this connection that isn’t really faulted by like, ‘Oh, I can’t get this step,’ or ‘I can’t do this move.’”

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