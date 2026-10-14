Everyone eliminated from Dancing With the Stars season 35 so far, including Guillermo and Ciara

Dancing With the Stars season 35 is well underway, and we’re keeping track of the celebs and their pro partners who have unfortunately been eliminated. This season has already made history with a same-sex dance couple and some of the lowest scores ever, so here’s everyone who’s been eliminated from Dancing With the Stars season 35.

Week five – Guillermo and Witney

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Arguably everyone’s favourite this season, and the clear underdog, Guillermo Rodriguez was sadly eliminated in week five of DWTS. Despite having one of the lowest scores ever in all of DWTS history, he managed to make it all the way to week five before being axed alongside Witney Carson.

“I had a lot of fun, it was great,” the Jimmy Kimmel star said after his elimination. “Witney, I love you for teaching me how to dance.”

Week four – Ciara and Brandon

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Summer House star Ciara Miller was fifth to be eliminated in week four of Dancing With the Stars with her pro partner Brandon Armstrong.

Week three – Taylor and Britt

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Taylor Hanson, the lead vocalist of the band Hanson, was eliminated with his pro partner Britt Stewart in week three of DWTS. His foxtrot to What a Fool Believes by The Doobie Brothers for the first-ever yacht rock night scored higher than Guillermo, but Taylor was ultimately eliminated.

Week two – Giada and Alan

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Celeb chef Giada De Laurentiis and Alan Bersten were the third couple to be eliminated on week two of season 35 of DWTS.

Week one – Sarah Jane and Hailey

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Sarah Jane Nader made history as the second same-sex female dance pairing on DWTS with her pro partner Hailey Bills. Unfortunately, they were the first female-celeb couple to be eliminated from the show.

Week one – Conner and Adele

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Conner Leavitt was eliminated during the premiere night of Dancing With the Stars season 35 alongside his pro partner Adele Zaikman. Despite his wife Whitney appearing on last season of DWTS, he didn’t have the votes or the scores to stay in the competition.

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