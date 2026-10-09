‘I hate that it’s cut short’: Ciara Miller breaks silence over Dancing With the Stars exit

Ciara Miller has spoken out about her Dancing With The Stars elimination, admitting she’s “bummed” about leaving and felt frustrated over her exit.

Speaking on the DWTS Official Podcast, Ciara shared: “I hate that it’s cut short, and [I’m] just bummed.” However, she had nothing but praise for her partner, saying: “Brandon is really so patient and I don’t take for granted how annoying it is to probably have to basically carry someone around, essentially, and teach them all the things and all the ropes.”

Ciara explained that Brandon had never made her feel bad about her anxiety. Instead, he had helped talk her through things and given her room to be herself. “Even though it’s been a short process, to have someone be reliable and present and cheering you on, it’s hard to, like, put into words,” she said. “I feel like it was everything I needed right on time.”

And Brandon’s response made clear that the appreciation went both ways. He said working with Ciara had allowed him to see how thoughtful she was, and to show viewers a side of her they might not get from reality TV.

“She deserves better out of this process because of her character,” he said. “I think it’s cool to see and I think it’s cool to show people a different side of her.”

His frustration with the result also came down to the work she had put in. The judges had praised Ciara’s improvement during the competition, but that progress hadn’t kept the pair in the ballroom.

“I’ve been around the show for a long time, and I think everybody works very hard,” Brandon said. “I think Ciara, if you saw the amount of hours that she put into it, it’s unbelievably hard. Where I get so bummed is that my value in the show is that people should be progressing and getting better, and I think that should count for a lot,” he said. “It bums me out that more people at the house don’t see that or don’t appreciate that.”

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