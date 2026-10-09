Gael Cameron’s friendships with the Below Deck Med cast after a tough season

Gael Cameron is navigating a tough season after Below Deck Med, as the father of her child, Nathan Gallagher, has been convicted of domestic assault charges in his absence. There’s several tight-knit friendships Gael has kept close though, including with co-star Aesha.

Aesha posted a statement on Instagram defending Gael and said: “Can people please give Gael some GRACE!? That poor woman has been through hell and back the last two years, a hell most of you attacking her from your high horse at home have no real idea about.

“During this time she was being fed so many lies day after day, she didn’t really understand what was going on in so many different areas. I will always stand by her side, because she is one of the most beautiful souls I have ever come across in my lifetime.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GAEL (@gaellcameron)

She added: “And yes, I know she went to Croatia and agreed to go onto a public forum where people watch and have opinions, but again, you all have no clue what steps led to that and followed that.” Aesha also recently told her she’ll “never stop being in awe of her.”

Kat is supportive of Gael and told her: “You are the strongest woman I know❤️ I am so lucky I met you in Croatia!!! Keep shining bright, I am sending so much love to both you and Kayden 🥹🫶,” while Kaylee said: “You are so incredible Gael. I feel honoured to know you.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GAEL (@gaellcameron)

Chef Joy has been publicly slating Nathan on Instagram, and wrote to Gael: “Wow, what a mum ♥️💋🦋.” Gen, who slammed Bravo for their silence, also said: “You are such a wonderful woman and I feel blessed to have met you! Manifesting the best for you and little man🫶🏻.”

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