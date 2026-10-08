Chef Joy calls Kat a ‘beautiful soul’ even after unfollow drama, and urges Cooper to apologise

Chef Joy Kerjan has now spoken about where she stands with Kat Johnson and what she thinks of her after Below Deck. Despite Kat unfollowing both Joy and Cooper after they were spotted holding hands on holiday, Joy really doesn’t have a bad word to say about her.

The chef took to her Instagram Story to describe Kat as a “beautiful soft soul” during a video sharing gratitude for her fellow cast members. Weirdly, she doesn’t even follow Kat for her to see it, but then went on to say Cooper was “always by her side giving her lollipops.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CHEF JOY (@chefjoykerjan)

In recent days, Cooper has shared photos with Kat, with him writing, “Sad that it’s over, happy that it happened. Sorry for the jump scare. Go ahead and let me have it one more time🤝.” Joy then commented: “Maybe you can apologize to Kat, that would be a good start.”

Speaking to Bravo Insider, Kat revealed the real reason she split up with Cooper, sharing: “I think it was just like I finally came to the realization that he never was gonna take me serious. I think when I agreed to the secret relationship, I was holding onto the hope.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Coop (@cooper15dawson)

Kat also saw him flirting with women in Croatia, which she said was the final straw for her. So far, Cooper hasn’t apologised as Joy advised, but has instead been sharing photos of a little trip he had in Dubrovnik with Joe, Kat and Kaylee, as though things are normal?!

He did call her a friend, while Joy has nicknamed Cooper “the lover”. A viewer told Joy, “If you are dating Cooper… That is so f-ed up, it doesn’t look good.” Joy then responded: “Thank God you do not pay my bills. So you can keep your mouth shhhh, it’s time to level up.”

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