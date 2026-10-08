Taylor Selfridge says she wasn’t getting ‘basic respect’ as she splits from Cory Wharton

'I deserve more than that and I'll get it'

Teen Mom stars Cory Wharton and Taylor Selfridge have announced their split after nine years together. The MTV couple, who share two daughters, confirmed the breakup in separate Instagram statements on Thursday, 8 October. Taylor said she had left after not receiving “basic respect”, while Cory apologised for letting her down and said his focus would now be his children and working on himself.

The split comes just over a month after Cory publicly apologised for flirtatious behaviour on season 42 of The Challenge involving fellow competitor Izzy Fairthorne.

Taylor kept her breakup statement short and firm, writing: “Yes I left. I was sick of not getting basic respect from the person I was with for nine years and the father of my two children. I deserve more than that and I’ll get it. End of story.”

Cory described the separation as “a new chapter” and acknowledged that he had fallen short during their relationship. He wrote: “I know there were times I could’ve been better, and I’m sorry for the ways I let you down.”

He also said he intended to keep showing up for his daughters while learning from his mistakes, healing and becoming a better version of himself.

Cory and Taylor met while filming Ex on the Beach in November 2017 and made their relationship official in 2019 following an on-off start. They later appeared together on Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.

Trust had been a recurring issue for the couple. During a March 2024 episode of Teen Mom: Family Reunion, Cory admitted he had been unfaithful early in the relationship and spoke to relationship experts about rebuilding what had been damaged. He said at the time: “I made a dumb mistake, and I’m paying for it to this day.”

Ahead of that episode, Taylor told Us Weekly that they both had “deep-rooted issues” affecting the relationship, but stressed that they were still together and trying to make it work.

In 2024, the pair also discussed supporting one of their children through congenital heart disease and open-heart surgery. Taylor told Us Weekly the experience had strengthened their relationship, while Cory spoke about the weight it had placed on the family.

The latest public tension emerged during season 42 of The Challenge, when Cory was shown flirting with Izzy and admitted that he found her attractive. He also referred to difficulties in his relationship at home.

After the episode aired in September, Cory said he had apologised privately to Taylor and took responsibility for his conduct. He said he was not proud of what he saw on screen, called his behaviour selfish and said he planned to seek therapy.

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