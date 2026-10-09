Chef Joy’s photo of Nathan Gallagher with Below Deck crew has people asking how staged it is

It seemingly was taken around the night he ran off in his suit

Nathan Gallagher stormed off after his fight with Joe Bradley on Below Deck, and then it was all a bit weird because he turned up to the boat in the exact same suit the next day. Now, Chef Joy Kerjan has shared a snap of Nathan seemingly chatting and smiling with production.

It’s been debated how staged the show is, even though Daisy Kelliher told Reality Shrine it absolutely isn’t, and is very much real. But even during Nathan and Joe’s argument in the taxi, people were convinced the whole thing was set up, and simply fighting just for the plot.

The last time we all saw him come from seeing Gael Cameron on the show, he was changed. He then came on the boat and didn’t go straight home, and when he first got back on the boat after team dinner, he was on the phone with Gael and said he’d be home in 15 to 20 minutes.

People have noticed the same suit he was wearing, and thought it was an editing error, while there’s a theory he and Gael had an argument, which meant he stayed at a hotel and didn’t have a change of clothes, even though Captain Sandy said he couldn’t stay on the boat.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CHEF JOY (@chefjoykerjan)

One person speculated: “I think Joy is making an implication about how much the producer’s “cooked” the season we’ve seen, and the season they’ve shot/are still shooting. Some Cooked = Joy. Some got cooked = Nathan. She’s signed NDAs, there’s things she can’t just say.”

The same woman Nathan is chatting to has shown up in the Below Deck Med’s cast’s round-ups, so it’s believed she is a member of production. And we didn’t even get to see the whole fight between him and Joe, because it was cut down so it was fit to be aired.

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.