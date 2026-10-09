Harry Jowsey finally admits he ‘probably shouldn’t have’ filmed Let’s Marry Harry

Harry Jowsey says he should have waited before filming Let’s Marry Harry, questioning whether he was ready to find a wife on television. Speaking on the 6 October episode of Bachelor Happy Hour, he reflected on committing to the Netflix dating show while grieving his dad. His search led to a wedding with Amber Mozo, but their relationship ended in January 2026.

Filming for the dating show began in October 2025, around 10 months after Harry’s father died in December 2024.

Looking back, Harry told podcast hosts Charity Lawson and Rachel Recchia: “I probably shouldn’t have done it, and I probably should have just waited a little bit, but it is what it is.” At the same time, he explained that the opportunity, and the effort people were putting into helping him find love, had been difficult to turn down.

“But also, who am I to say no to a massive show like that and an opportunity where all these people are pouring love and energy into me and to try to make the best show possible?” he said.

Harry also described how the confidence of the production team reinforced his own belief that he was ready. He had been reassuring both himself and everyone else that he wanted marriage, and took the show’s backing as another reason to believe he could do it.

He recalled thinking: “Okay, if they think I’m ready, surely I’m ready, and I’m good to go.” Whilst he and Amber did end up getting married, he shared that several other cast members questioned whether he had been as ready as he claimed.

Asked about that on the podcast, Harry said: “You never really know if you’re ready until you find the perfect person or get to a point where you’re ready to meet that person on the show.”

At the reunion, Amber attributed their breakup to how Harry had treated her, while he said miscommunication was behind it. Those remain different accounts of why the relationship ended. He nevertheless said he was grateful for the experience and spoke positively about his current relationship and outlook on love, adding: “It all just happened at the right time.”

He also spoke more about his new girlfriend, which is rumoured to be Olivia Phillips. Harry shared that he loves how ambitious she is and says he’s never met a woman who’s so “in her power.” He added: “Even just knowing her is an honour.”

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