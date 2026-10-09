‘We’re not doing 13’: Bre Tiesi reveals she’ll leave Nick Cannon if he has another baby

Bre Tiesi has set a firm boundary with Nick Cannon: if he has another baby, she says their relationship is over. The Selling Sunset star explained her position on the 6 October episode of Angela Yee’s Lip Service podcast, according to Us Weekly. Bre and Nick share four-year-old son Legendary Love, and Nick has fathered 12 children with six women. For Bre, an already packed family calendar is the sticking point.

Bre has praised how much time Nick spends with his children, but she questioned how he could fit another child into his schedule. Her objection is about the hours available in a day, rather than simply the number on the family tree.

She admitted that if he had another child she’d end their relationship, adding: “If it ever happens, then I might be out. If he has another baby, I’m out of here. No more! I feel the guilt of not having enough time, having a career. You’ve got The Brady Bunch. We’re not doing 13!”

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However, it seems aside from that Bre is happy with their relationship, sharing: “I genuinely love this man. We have a great relationship. I love our family regardless of everything else. Everything else, that’s not really my problem. I see it being long term.”

However, Nick Cannon has not permanently ruled out expanding his family. Speaking to People in March 2025, Nick said he was putting more children on hold, while remaining open to what might happen several years down the line.

Speaking to Us Weekly, Nick also revealed that he thinks it might have been his “destiny” to have 12 kids. He shared: “People have been digging in the archives to hear my interviews from, like, 20 years ago, and I did. I was like, ‘Yo, I want 12 kids.’ I spoke it into existence. I come from a big, nontraditional, unorthodox family.

“My parents were teenagers when they had me, so my grandparents had a lot of influence on me. My grandmother was a foster mother, so I had hundreds of foster brothers and sisters growing up and learned how to take care of babies. It was always in me. I’m also a big kid at heart. It’s definitely part of my destiny.”

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