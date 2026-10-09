What Gen Lillie is doing now Below Deck Med is over, including working on another boat

Below Deck Med’s Gen Lillie is now working on another boat after her season on the Bravo show. She’s absolutely thriving, has moved to another country, and claims she “survived the villain edit”. Things didn’t go super well during filming, as she clashed with a few people.

She’s only stayed friends with Kat, who she talks to regularly, and is the “only one she’s kept up with,” as told to Bravo Insider. Gen also confirmed she’s still in yachting, “as opposed to my other crew members, so it’s been hard to just keep up with all of it.”

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After that whole debacle with Luke, she’s chosen to stay single. After season 11, Gen worked as a freelancer on two boats in Florida, before spending summer in the north-eastern United States. She’s also a second stew right now, and has spent a lot of time in New York.

When she’s not working, she’s often spending time with her parents and friends. She’s been “really connecting with her home life” and “spending time with family in Texas” and added: “I think watching the season back made me want to stay single because men are gross.”

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She also recently said she’s “stopped posting regularly about a show I participated in last year due to the network/production company’s silence due to a DV situation.” Her latest update on socials was that she’s having a little break in the London and around the UK.

Gen recently celebrated her fifth year in the yachting industry and even went on a wellness retreat earlier this year, so she’s been super busy travelling the world, whether it’s to San Diego or Nicaragua. She posts regular updates over on TikTok and seems happier than ever!

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