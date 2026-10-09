‘It wasn’t the easiest chapter of my life’: Gael Cameron reflects on Below Deck Med

Gael Cameron has released a statement reflecting on the most recent season of Below Deck Med, which was filmed prior to Nathan Gallagher’s arrest. She shared that it “wasn’t the easiest chapter of my life” and that at the time she’d “moved away with a new baby” and was “still living in survival mode.”

Gael admitted that there’s “still to much left to be said about that time” but that in spite of everything she thinks she “did okay.” She continued: “For almost three of the six weeks we were there, my best friend flew over to be with us. With an extra set of hands and a bit of care I stopped just surviving and moments there I got to feel like myself again.

“I just wish I had more photos with this incredible cast. And huge props to everyone, cast and crew, in front of the camera and behind it. I get to see how hard you all work and how much heart and soul goes into what you do.”

Gael added: “Leaving my support system at home wasn’t the plan, but I’m so grateful for the experience. Croatia showed me the strength I have as a mother and as a woman: no matter how challenging the circumstances, I will survive. And not only that, I’ll always find the pockets of joy, cause life is a beautiful thing and there is always light as long as you keep looking for it.”

Gael Cameron has previously talked about the support she’s been shown by Below Deck Med viewers throughout everything going on with Nathan, sharing: “Hey guys, I just want to say thank you so much for the support you’ve shown for Kayden and I.

“It’s been a tough season, but I have been using the past few months to quietly heal and rebuild for little man and myself. I really appreciate the love you have sent our way, especially while everything that’s come to light, and I’m really working on finding myself again and moving forward.”

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