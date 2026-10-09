Below Deck Med’s Victoria addresses Cooper romance rumours after posting a video together

It looks like they knew each other before the show

Victoria Nadaoiz and Cooper Dawson have just been spotted in a random video together, and people began to think they could be dating. Well, they were both on Below Deck Med, with her starring on the season before him, but she’s now spoken out on where they stand.

After sharing a video of them both dressed up for Halloween, she wrote in a now-deleted video, “You don’t know what to be for Halloween, but last year I was the Titanic and it wrecked.” But Victoria later confirmed they’re not friends anymore and she just “liked her costume”.

They didn’t even appear in the same season of Below Deck Med, while she actually was in a love triangle with Joe Bradley and stew Kizzi Kitchener, of all people, who Cooper is friends with. Victoria and Joe split up after the show, but old photos show she knew Cooper first.

Just a few months ago, a photo of Cooper lifting Victoria, in a bikini, onto his shoulders on a beach emerged. It seemingly looks like they worked together in yachting before, and even though she posted a video of them recently, they don’t even follow each other on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by V 𓆃 (@victorianadaoiz)

It turns out that, despite everyone being confused over the Cooper and Victoria crossover, they actually did say they knew each other on the show. Some people are even convinced Cooper’s new role as a deckhand on the show could have been thanks to Victoria’s links.

Anyway, now Cooper is wrapped up in dating rumours with Chef Joy Kerjan, as they were spotted holding hands on holiday while shooting the next season. Neither have confirmed nor denied the speculation, but she has called him “Cooper the lover” and alluded to the idea.

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