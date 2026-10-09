Taylor Selfridge says she left Cory Wharton after he lied, sharing her side of their split

She said Cory asked her to keep the split quiet, then posted about it first without telling her

Taylor Selfridge has broken her silence over her split from The Challenge’s Cory Wharton after the pair ended their relationship after nine years together. It seemed everything kicked off after Cory was inappropriately flirting with Izzy during The Challenge, and previously said in a statement that things back at home hadn’t been going well.

Cory announced their split in a post yesterday morning, with Taylor simply saying at the time on her story: “Yes I left. I was sick of not getting basic respect from the person I was with for nine years and the father of my two children. I deserve more than that and I’ll get it. End of story.”

However, she’s since shared that Cory had asked her not to talk about their split, before blindsiding her with his post. She revealed: “He asked me not to say anything like two and a half, three weeks ago, because I moved out while he was in New York. And then he goes and posts this morning, and I was like, ‘Oh, apparently we’re posting now.'”

She shared that they split because he “lied about the Izzy sh*t,” adding that they “weren’t in a good place again” and she knew one of them had to break things off because they weren’t “going to keep doing the same cycle.”

Taylor continued: “But yeah, I’m pretty f*cking annoyed because I’m like, you asked me to wait, and then you go and post it at seven in the morning, and you don’t even tell me you’re doing that.”

Cory Wharton also posted a longer video explaining his split from Taylor Selfridge, admitting that he “made a mistake” and realised that he had to take “accountability.”

And whilst Taylor understandably isn’t too happy with Cory right now, it seems he thinks everything is fine between them after their split, adding: “I had no malicious intent towards Taylor. I wish her nothing but the best. You know what I mean? Like I was telling you guys, it’s not malicious between me and Taylor. It wasn’t an ugly breakup.

“So if one party wants to make it look like it was this and that, that’s fine. It wasn’t. It wasn’t. It was a very mutual thing, ‘Okay, it’s time to split. This isn’t working for us.’ We’ve struggled for two years on making this thing work, you know? So, I don’t know, I just wanted to hop on here quick, say this quick little video, man.”

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