Where the messy Below Deck Med season 11 cast stand now, including Gen and Chef Joy

The Below Deck Med season 11 cast have had their fair share of arguments, and now the season is over, I need to know where they stand. It turns out some are close, and others aren’t talking at all – whether it’s Chef Joy Kerjan and Gen Lillie, or Joe Bradley and Nathan Gallagher.

Gen only talks to Kat from Below Deck

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GENEVIEVE (@gen_lillie)

Gen has revealed she only regularly talks to Kat from the show, who is the “only one she’s kept up with,” as told to Bravo Insider. Gen also confirmed she’s still in yachting, “as opposed to my other crew members, so it’s been hard to just keep up with all of it.”

Chef Joy has publicly thanked Gen

Despite their differences over being in a love triangle with Luke, who had become intimate with Gen, Joy actually thanked her co-star on her Instagram Story. She said she is grateful to Gen for helping her realise she shouldn’t need another woman to help her see who someone is.

Joe and Nathan still aren’t friends

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joe Bradley (@joebradley_)

Nathan and Joe had a fight during filming, with Joe now calling him “maggot man” on an Instagram post. It erupted in the comments, with Nathan’s apparent nan, Noreen, claiming he’s in Sydney. Joy wrote: “Another leader blooming. I always bet on the right horse.”

Aesha is basically besties with everyone

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aesha Scott (@aesha_jean)

Aesha has become close with everyone, from Joe telling her she’s his “favourite human” to Chef Joy finding a new bestie. Joy recently looked back on the season, saying they “worked together so well” and commented on a video of them, “ma chérie ❤️ for ever in my heart.”

Kat awkwardly unfollowed two co-stars

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kat Johnston (@katrinaajohnston)

Kat unfollowed Joy and Cooper after rumours they were dating swirled online. Joy urged Cooper to apologise to Kat, who came out to reveal she ended things with Cooper even though they had a weird interaction after the show. Despite this, Joy called Kat a “beautiful soul”.

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.